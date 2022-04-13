UrduPoint.com

Over 8.309m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Over 8.309m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.309 million (8,309,308) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Over 8.309 million (8,309,308) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 4,614,638 citizens were injected first dose while 3,611,427 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 39,851 health workers were also given first dose while 43,392 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224/R-B, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229/R-B, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153/R-B, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Ukraine conflict death toll: what we know

Ukraine conflict death toll: what we know

29 seconds ago
 UK court jails IS follower for life over MP murder ..

UK court jails IS follower for life over MP murder

31 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan welcomes establishment of Yemen's Preside ..

Pakistan welcomes establishment of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

34 seconds ago
 Biden Renews State of Emergency Over Russia's Alle ..

Biden Renews State of Emergency Over Russia's Alleged Harmful Activities - White ..

4 minutes ago
 US Looking at Options for Additional Switchblade T ..

US Looking at Options for Additional Switchblade Training for Ukrainians - Penta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.