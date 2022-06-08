Over 8.334m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.334 million (8,334,127) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.334 million (8,334,127) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 4,623,760 citizens were injected the first dose while 3,626,998 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,857 health workers were also given the first dose while 43,512 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 78,071 first doses and 52,047 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for the sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remain open round-the-clock.