UrduPoint.com

Over 8.335m People Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 8.335 million (8,335,303) persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.335 million (8,335,303) persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday 4,624,237 citizens were given first dose while 3,627,678 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 39,858 health workers were also given first dose, while 43,530 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district." As of now 77,794 first doses and 51,862 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad".

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people centers were established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala and other places.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

EU warns Algeria over Spain row

EU warns Algeria over Spain row

1 minute ago
 Karachi administration stops construction work on ..

Karachi administration stops construction work on 15 illegal buildings

1 minute ago
 Government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher ..

Government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher Education Commission : Miftah ..

1 minute ago
 HESCO faces shortfall of around 40 percent electri ..

HESCO faces shortfall of around 40 percent electricity : Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Remarkable budget presented in tough times: Kheeal ..

Remarkable budget presented in tough times: Kheeal Das Kohistani

6 minutes ago
 Qaiser asks policymakers to provide special incent ..

Qaiser asks policymakers to provide special incentives in SMEs sector

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.