Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.335 million (8,335,303) persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday 4,624,237 citizens were given first dose while 3,627,678 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 39,858 health workers were also given first dose, while 43,530 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district." As of now 77,794 first doses and 51,862 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad".

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people centers were established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala and other places.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.