Over 8.336m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.336 million (8,336,411) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 4,624,713 citizens were injected the first dose, while 3,628,307 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,858 health workers were also given the first dose, while 43,533 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 77,083 first doses and 51,388 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city, he added.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remained open round the clock.