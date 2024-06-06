Open Menu

Over 837,400 Children Given Anti-polio Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine

The polio teams administered anti-polio drops to more than 837,400 children up to five years of age in the district by visiting door-to-door, transports stands, railways stations, hospitals and other public points during the last three days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The polio teams administered anti-polio drops to more than 837,400 children up to five years of age in the district by visiting door-to-door, transports stands, railways stations, hospitals and other public points during the last three days.

This was revealed in a district polio eradication committee meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, here on Thursday.

The week-long polio drive started on Monday with the target of administering vaccine to more than 1.6 million children in the district.

The teams administered polio vaccine to 285, 921 children on the first day (Monday), 277,839 children on the second day (Tuesday) and 274,229 children on the third day (Wednesday).

The deputy commissioner directed the police teams to complete the target at any cost.

Related Topics

Police Polio (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern line ..

CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines

26 seconds ago
 Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and ..

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

19 minutes ago
 Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements wi ..

Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sac ..

Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..

29 seconds ago
 DC directs to timely complete development projects ..

DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat

31 seconds ago
 PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

29 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone ..

PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..

10 minutes ago
 PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs ..

PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion

10 minutes ago
 ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation

ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation

10 minutes ago
 Strengthening country's alternative energy system ..

Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM

10 minutes ago
 PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan