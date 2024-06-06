Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The polio teams administered anti-polio drops to more than 837,400 children up to five years of age in the district by visiting door-to-door, transports stands, railways stations, hospitals and other public points during the last three days.

This was revealed in a district polio eradication committee meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, here on Thursday.

The week-long polio drive started on Monday with the target of administering vaccine to more than 1.6 million children in the district.

The teams administered polio vaccine to 285, 921 children on the first day (Monday), 277,839 children on the second day (Tuesday) and 274,229 children on the third day (Wednesday).

The deputy commissioner directed the police teams to complete the target at any cost.