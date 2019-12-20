Over 840 acres land recovered from land grabbers during one year in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during last one year

Official source in the Ministry of Interior told APP here Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to launch crackdown against those involved in illegal occupation of people's lands in Islamabad and its suburbs.

Following directions of Prime Minister, he said that massive operation was launched against land grabbers and more than 840 acres of land had been recovered from the land grabbers from September, 2018 to onward. He said that efforts are still underway for taking strict action against those involved in land grabbing activities in the capital.

He said that land was retrieved from land grabbers on Kashmir Highway, Sector G-12, Nullah Korang, GT Road Tarnol, Bahria Enclave - Kuri Road, Botanical Garden, Sector E-12, Quaid-e-Azam University land, Blue Area, Mauve Area, Margalla Road and near King Hammad Medical University Malpur.

The land grabbers were being dealt strictly in accordance with provisions in CDA Ordinance 1960 and other applicable laws besides registration of FIRs in concerned police station, the source added.

He said that more than Rs. 1.740 million rupees had been collected on account of fine from these land grabbers while the retrieved land will be utilized as per actual master plan of Islamabad.