UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 840 Acres Land Recovered From Land Grabbers During One Year In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:03 PM

Over 840 acres land recovered from land grabbers during one year in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during last one year.

Official source in the Ministry of Interior told APP here Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to launch crackdown against those involved in illegal occupation of people's lands in Islamabad and its suburbs.

Following directions of Prime Minister, he said that massive operation was launched against land grabbers and more than 840 acres of land had been recovered from the land grabbers from September, 2018 to onward. He said that efforts are still underway for taking strict action against those involved in land grabbing activities in the capital.

He said that land was retrieved from land grabbers on Kashmir Highway, Sector G-12, Nullah Korang, GT Road Tarnol, Bahria Enclave - Kuri Road, Botanical Garden, Sector E-12, Quaid-e-Azam University land, Blue Area, Mauve Area, Margalla Road and near King Hammad Medical University Malpur.

The land grabbers were being dealt strictly in accordance with provisions in CDA Ordinance 1960 and other applicable laws besides registration of FIRs in concerned police station, the source added.

He said that more than Rs. 1.740 million rupees had been collected on account of fine from these land grabbers while the retrieved land will be utilized as per actual master plan of Islamabad.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Station Fine Road September 2018 Capital Development Authority From Million

Recent Stories

Notices issued for not producing Hamza in court

3 minutes ago

Mediterranean Migrant Arrivals to Europe Fell by 5 ..

3 minutes ago

Irrigation authorities announce annual closure of ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive; missed children to be covered in ..

3 minutes ago

Military training program for Pakistan to be resum ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh University sets stage for Convocation 2017-1 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.