Over 8.40mln People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.40 million (8,408,456) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 4,635,645 people were injected first dose while 3,689,128 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 39,860 health workers were also given first dose while 43,823 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 22,688 first doses as well as 34,031 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in the city where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad,Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building Rural Health Centre (THQ) Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centres (RHCs) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers are 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round-the-clock.

