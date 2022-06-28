UrduPoint.com

Over 8.41m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.41 million (8,413,499) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 4,636,398 citizens were injected the first dose, while 3,693,400 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,861 health workers were also given the first dose while 43,840 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 20,874 first doses and 31,311 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps had been set up in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

