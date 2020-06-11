Over 84,294 SOPs violation registered in last five days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was apprised on Thursday that over 84,294 violations of Health guidelines were registered across the country in the last five days.

Over 22,405 markets/shops, 97 industries, 91,197 transporters were fined sealed and cautioned on SOPs violations.

The forum was told that 1,251 smart lockdowns were enforced across the country.

Sharing province wise, details he said 884 smart lockdowns were enforced.

The impacts on 160,000 population were affected in Punjab.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 349 lockdowns have been enforced which affected 40,500 population.

As many as nine lockdowns were enforced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on 10,000 population.

Nine lockdowns have been enforced on the population of 2,400 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Chief Secretaries of provinces, AJK, GB and representatives of ICT briefed NCOC through video link on compliance of health guidelines / instruction.