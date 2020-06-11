UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 84,294 SOPs Violation Registered In Last Five Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Over 84,294 SOPs violation registered in last five days

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was apprised on Thursday that over 84,294 violations of Health guidelines were registered across the country in the last five days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was apprised on Thursday that over 84,294 violations of Health guidelines were registered across the country in the last five days.

Over 22,405 markets/shops, 97 industries, 91,197 transporters were fined sealed and cautioned on SOPs violations.

The forum was told that 1,251 smart lockdowns were enforced across the country.

Sharing province wise, details he said 884 smart lockdowns were enforced.

The impacts on 160,000 population were affected in Punjab.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 349 lockdowns have been enforced which affected 40,500 population.

As many as nine lockdowns were enforced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on 10,000 population.

Nine lockdowns have been enforced on the population of 2,400 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Chief Secretaries of provinces, AJK, GB and representatives of ICT briefed NCOC through video link on compliance of health guidelines / instruction.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

6 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

6 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

12 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

16 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.