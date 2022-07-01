Over 8.43mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Over 8.43 million (8,430,220) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 4,638,452 citizens were injected first dose while 3,707,969 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 39,861 health workers were also given first dose while 43,938 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 21,552 first doses and 14,368 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building Rural Health Centre (RHC) Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round-the-clock.

