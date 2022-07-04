UrduPoint.com

Over 8.44m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Over 8.44m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.44 million people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 8.44 million people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im on Monday said 4,640,324 people were given the first dose while 3,719,623 were administered the second one.

He said 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational where people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people, the centers had been established in various areas of the city,including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

