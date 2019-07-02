Over 8.5 mln plantation carried out in Malakand Division: Riaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Conservator Malakand Forest Division Muhammad Riaz Tuesday said over 8.5 million plants have been planted with an average above 80 per cent survival rate in the entire forest region of Malakand under Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Conservator Malakand Forest Division Muhammad Riaz Tuesday said over 8.5 million plants have been planted with an average above 80 per cent survival rate in the entire forest region of Malakand under billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP).

"Malakand managed to increase its forest cover from existing 15.90 per cent before BTAP to 32 per cent under the mass afforestation programme," he added.

The reason behind the overwhelming survival rate and success of plants in BTAP was that the seedling had been directly sowed in the field and the treatment that was supposed to be given in the nursery was provided in the field, he told the media delegation during a briefing on BTAP activities here.

"Malakand Forest Division sprawls over 93879.086 hectares (ha) with two major sub-tropical forest zones namely Chirr and broad leaves sub-tropical zones. The BTAP plantation in Malakand Forest Division has been conducted in around 80-83 sites with extensive activities and community engagement," he added.

There, he said had been 83 plantation enclosures developed along with 83 village development committees (VDCs) and Neghaban (guards or protectors) with a total of 8506475 plants being seeded at 80 different plantation sites covering 7913 ha area under BTAP.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has restored over 22 per cent of its forest cover after implementation of BTAP with over 5 per cent forest cover achieved across the country. Prior to BTAP plantation has been carried out at a meager level with scarce resources given and inattention of the then ruling political elite," Riaz said.

The plantation in all 83 sites was being carried out in 4 years with all local species including pine, Sanatha, Keekar, Phulai, Ber and eucalyptus where pine (Chirr) is the dominant tree of the division, he added.

The plantation done by the local people was executed over 3100 ha and around 3332500 plants were planted over 149 sites, the Chief Conservator Forest said. The Forest Department had provided the resources to local community, he added.

He said in order to meet the requirement of BTAP seedlings departmental and private nurseries were raised.

"Under departmental nurseries over 11.37 million saplings have been produced in tube nurseries on 7.7 ha area and bare rooted nurseries on 15.04 ha with a total of 22.74 ha. Private nurseries given to people comprised of 779 units with 25000 plants raised per unit," he added.

Interestingly, he said the 3rd party monitoring findings had witnessed survival rate of block plantation to 90 per cent, 85 per cent of plantation on road and canals and 65 per cent survival rate of farm forest plantation.

To a question, he said during setting up of private nurseries 30 per cent progressive farmers, 30 per cent youth, 20 per cent senior citizens and 20 per cent women were given the opportunity to partake in BTAP. The resources to establish nurseries were provided by the forest department which also bought those saplings from these nurseries' owners, he added.

He lauded the efforts of former Secretary Forest Syed Nazar Hussain Shah who burnt the mid night oil to make BTAP a success and set the direction for the department. Shah took the lead in BTAP interventions and reached at every spot for inspection of saplings at project sites to ensure transparency and accountability of the project at the departmental level, Riaz said.

His leadership infused great spirit among the department's officials and teams involved in the plantation, he added.