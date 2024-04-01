Open Menu

Over 850 Kashmiris Martyred By Indian Troops Since August 05

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) More than eight hundred fifty Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops since August 05, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a fresh report released by Kashmir Media Service, most of these killings occurred in fake encounters and extra-judicial manner under the guise of so-called cordon and search operations.

The report noted that many of the victims were falsely labeled as mujahideen or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations after being picked up from their homes. Consequently, these extrajudicial killings have left 67 women widowed and 184 children orphaned.

Additionally, the report highlighted the arrest of at least 23,210 individuals, including Hurriyat leadership, political activists, women, journalists, human rights defenders, students, and young boys. Furthermore, Indian forces damaged 1116 houses and structures, while 133 women were molested or disgraced during this period.

Meanwhile, Indian army and para-military troops conducted flag marches across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to terrorize people under the guise of sham-polls.

These so-called flag marches were conducted in various districts including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Shopian, Bandipora and Budgam.

