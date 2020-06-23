UrduPoint.com
Over 8500 Vehicles Challaned In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:37 AM

Over 8500 vehicles challaned in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned over 8500 vehicles and imposed fines of more than Rs 2.2 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned over 8500 vehicles and imposed fines of more than Rs 2.2 million.

According to a news release, the Traffic Police challaned 8538 vehicles for violation of COVID-19 SOPs, pillion riding, unavailability of proper documents and other traffic rules violation and imposed fines of Rs.

22,99,750/- while 3 drivers of public transport were also arrested.

The vehicles challaned include auto-rickshaws, motorbikes, buses, mini-buses, wagons and cars.

