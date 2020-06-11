The early harvest projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have created more than 85,000 direct jobs for Pakistanis, said the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20 issued on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The early harvest projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have created more than 85,000 direct jobs for Pakistanis, said the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20 issued on Thursday.

According to the survey, nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be set up under the CPEC portfolio, which would help create tremendous job opportunities and technological transformation in the country. "Priority will also be given to align technical institutions and training with CPEC related trades and demand of SEZ's," it noted.