UrduPoint.com

Over 8.53m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Over 8.53m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.53 million (8,538,102) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 8.53 million (8,538,102) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 4,654,673 people were injected the first dose, while 3,799,255 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,863 health workers were also given the first dose while 44,311 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 15,394 first doses and 10,263 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers were 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remained open round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affe ..

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Ma ..

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Man Utd

4 minutes ago
 Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Af ..

Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

4 minutes ago
 Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ..

Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ongoing projects

4 minutes ago
 SECP enhances investment limits for insurance comp ..

SECP enhances investment limits for insurance companies in ETFs

4 minutes ago
 Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain a ..

Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain affected districts of Balochist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.