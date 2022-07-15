Over 8.53m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.53 million (8,538,102) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 8.53 million (8,538,102) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 4,654,673 people were injected the first dose, while 3,799,255 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,863 health workers were also given the first dose while 44,311 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 15,394 first doses and 10,263 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers were 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remained open round-the-clock.