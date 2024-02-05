Over 857 Kashmiris martyred since Aug 2019 in IIOJK: report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Unrelenting military and police siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government on August 05, 2019 continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, said that the life of Kashmiris has been made a living hell and an open prison for the residents of the territory since India illegally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019.

The move was aimed at snatching away identity, properties, government services of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory.

The report revealed that Indian troops martyred 857 Kashmiris including 17 women and 28 young boys during the period.

The report said that the troops damaged over 1116 houses and molested and disgraced 133 women during cordon and search operations and house raids across the occupied territory in the period.

Thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, Ulema, journalists, youth, woman and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-UL-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mushtaq-UL-Islam, Ameer Hamza, , Abdul Ahmad Parra, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Fahim Ramzan, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt , Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, , Umar Adil Dar, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsuddin Rehmani, Hassan Firdousi, Sarjan Barkati, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, journalists Aasif Sultan, and Eng Rasheed are the worst victims of political vendetta,” it said.

They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.

The report pointed out that India is carrying out genocide of the Kashmiri youth particularly, after August 05, and harassment of residents, attaching properties and terminating from government services has become a norm in occupied Kashmir.

The report said that military and police siege and cordon and search operations and house raids by Indian forces, NIA and SIA had multiplied the sufferings of the Kashmiris. It added that the brutal laws, siege and harassment had destroyed the economy of occupied Kashmir while press freedom in now where seen in occupied Kashmir where journalists are detained, harassed and face charges if they write the true and ground stories of the territory.

The report maintained that India’s for brutal actions in the occupied territory are a serious challenge for the international community, which must hold force New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), while expressing serious concern over the worst situation of the territory have demanded their birthright to self-determination and freedom from the Indian subjugation.