Over 860 Children Successfully Operated Upon Under CM’s Heart Surgery Program: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that more than 860 children have undergone successful heart surgeries since the launch of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program. He shared this milestone during a meeting on the program’s referral system held at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company on Saturday.

In the meeting, the Health Minister reviewed the referral system in detail. The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and other relevant officers briefed him on the progress and ongoing efforts. Khawaja Salman Rafique directed PITB to train technical staff at private hospitals to ensure the smooth functioning of the program. He emphasized that coordination among departments is being strengthened to expand the program's scope and empanel more hospitals.

The minister noted a significant reduction in the waiting list for pediatric heart surgeries, which previously caused parents to endure long delays. He highlighted that the capacity of children’s hospitals across Punjab is being enhanced to accommodate more patients.

“Continuous monitoring of the program is ensured through an online live dashboard, and the Punjab government has made the entire system highly transparent,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, and CEO of PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq. Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Professor Musfirah Siddique and PITB’s Nousheen Fayyaz participated via video link.

