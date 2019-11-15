Over 864,000 children receive anti-polio drops

Health Authority on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which concluded on November 15

Talking to APP,Chief Executive Officer ( Health) Dr Sohail Chaudary said over 864,000 children, below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The CEO informed that 2739 teams including 2333 mobile health teams, 496 area incharges 287 fixed points,119 transit points and 221 Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Sohail said he himself monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.

Meanwhile Incharge Anti-polio drive Muhammad Hussain said that around 2100 children were missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home etc.

He informed that all children would be covered during the next campaign that would commence in the entire district on November 25.