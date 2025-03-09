Over 86,500 Minority Citizens Benefited From Punjab Police’s Meesaq Centers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Punjab Police’s Meesaq Centers are actively engaged in providing policing services to the minority community citizens.
The Punjab Police spokesperson said that more than 86,500 minority individuals have so far benefited from the Meesaq Centers. Over 12,200 minority individuals had their issues resolved, while more than 37,700 availed services related to police facilitation centers.
Additionally, over 46,000 minority individuals expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Meesaq Centers.
The IG Punjab emphasized that these centers are helping resolve the issues faced by the minority community and are playing a vital role in promoting interfaith harmony. Across 37 districts of the province, 57 Meesaq Centers are actively providing high-quality services to the minority community. He said that through these centers, immediate resolution of the problems faced by minority citizens is being ensured.
Recent Stories
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP directs oversight of M&R projects6 minutes ago
-
436 search and sweep operations conducted in Punjab in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs2.3mn for medical expenses of injured personnel6 minutes ago
-
Over 86,500 minority citizens benefited from Punjab police’s Meesaq Centers6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police thwart attack by Khwarij at KP border16 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry declares March 15 as ‘Day of Protection of Sanctity of Prophethood’16 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined as actions intensified in city, 6 shops sealed26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 women, 2 men allegedly smuggling ice, hashish36 minutes ago
-
I have no conflict with the Sindh govt: Governor46 minutes ago
-
DPDC approves 5 cases, rejects 2 others due to incomplete documentation46 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,485 injured in Punjab road accidents56 minutes ago
-
Marriot hotel hosts Iftar dinner for diplomats, celebrities56 minutes ago