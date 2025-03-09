Open Menu

Over 86,500 Minority Citizens Benefited From Punjab Police’s Meesaq Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Over 86,500 minority citizens benefited from Punjab police’s Meesaq Centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Punjab Police’s Meesaq Centers are actively engaged in providing policing services to the minority community citizens.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said that more than 86,500 minority individuals have so far benefited from the Meesaq Centers. Over 12,200 minority individuals had their issues resolved, while more than 37,700 availed services related to police facilitation centers.

Additionally, over 46,000 minority individuals expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Meesaq Centers.

The IG Punjab emphasized that these centers are helping resolve the issues faced by the minority community and are playing a vital role in promoting interfaith harmony. Across 37 districts of the province, 57 Meesaq Centers are actively providing high-quality services to the minority community. He said that through these centers, immediate resolution of the problems faced by minority citizens is being ensured.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

16 minutes ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

2 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

4 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

4 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

5 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

5 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

6 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

7 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan