Over 865,000 Children To Receive Polio Drops In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 05:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, has officially launched a critical anti-polio campaign aimed at vaccinating 865,755 children in the city.

The campaign will run from October 28 to November 3, with the goal of making Peshawar polio-free and safeguarding children from this crippling disease.

During the launch event, Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops to children and visited various health centers across the city to oversee the campaign.

Talking to the parents, stressing the importance of vaccination not only for individual protection but also for the community's future health.

“The complete eradication of polio is our collective responsibility,” he stated.

He emphasized the vital role parents play in this effort, urging them to participate actively in the campaign and ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations.

"The campaign will involve strict adherence to safety measures, with teams dispatched to every street and neighborhood to administer the vaccine," he added.

He praised the dedication and hard work of the polio teams, noting, "Their efforts are crucial in the fight against polio."

He called on the public to support the campaign wholeheartedly and contribute to protecting the children from polio.

