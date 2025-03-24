Over 866,000 Candidates Apply For 16,454 Jobs In KP Education Deptt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) More than 866,000 candidates have applied for 16,454 vacancies in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department, according to details released by the government testing agency, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).
According to ETEA, 395,000 women and 470,000 men have submitted applications for these positions. Interestingly, the applicants also include 406 PhD degree holders.
Additionally, 7,161 disabled individuals and four transgender candidates have also applied for the jobs.
All applications were submitted through ETEA, which will conduct a three-stage examination process to ensure a fair selection.
According to ETEA Executive Director Adil Saeed Safi, the first phase will be a screening test, followed by a computer-based test (CBT), and finally, a quality-checking process.
He further stated that the screening test will commence immediately after Eid.
ETEA officials have assured that all stages of the recruitment process will be conducted transparently and on merit to ensure that deserving candidates get their rightful opportunities.
