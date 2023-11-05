Open Menu

Over 867,885 Children Protected Against Polio During Outbreak Case Response Drive

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Over 867,885 children protected against Polio during Outbreak case response drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority Sunday claimed to have achieved the Polio vaccination target set for the special case response Week-long drive which started on October 30.

Talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said over 867,885 children, below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in five towns of the district.

He informed that the campaign had been launched in Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi Rural after the presence of polio-virus in the environmental samples.

Dr Nadeem said that during the drive 3,251 teams including 2,856 mobile teams,674 area in-charges,189 Medical officers and 269 fixed centers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

He added that 126 transit teams also protected the children against the lethal disease at entry and exit points of the district.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Rawalpindi Taxila October Sunday

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

5 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

13 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

15 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

15 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

15 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan