Over 867,885 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A Week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in the district on Monday (tomorrow) to cover more than 867,885 children under five years of age.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed told APP that 3,251 teams including 2,856 mobile teams,674 area incharges,189 Medical officers and 269 fixed centres would participate in the drive to complete the immunisation task.

He added that drops would also be administered at 126 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Dr Ejaz said that polio teams had been directed to ensure that data quality was up to the mark and no child was missed at the transit sites.

The CEO said the drive was being launched against the backdrop of positive polio environmental samples and polio cases in other provinces of Pakistan.

