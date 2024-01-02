Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

Through the Domicile Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab government, more than 8.6 million domiciles have been registered across Punjab from January to December 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Through the Domicile Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Punjab government, more than 8.6 million domiciles have been registered across Punjab from January to December 2023.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Tuesday, says a PITB press release.

The meeting was further informed that the number of users of the Domicile mobile App had reached 961,473.

Domicile Management System has freed the citizens from long queues and extra rounds of the respective Tehsil/District offices and enabled them to apply for domicile through their smart phones from the comfort of their homes, it added.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “With the integration of the domicile fee with e-Pay Punjab, the citizens have been facilitated regarding the online payment of fees. The government has received more than Rs. 100 million in revenue so far.”