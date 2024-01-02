Open Menu

Over 8.6m Domiciles Registered Across Punjab Through Domicile Management System

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

Through the Domicile Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab government, more than 8.6 million domiciles have been registered across Punjab from January to December 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Through the Domicile Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Punjab government, more than 8.6 million domiciles have been registered across Punjab from January to December 2023.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Tuesday, says a PITB press release.

The meeting was further informed that the number of users of the Domicile mobile App had reached 961,473.

Domicile Management System has freed the citizens from long queues and extra rounds of the respective Tehsil/District offices and enabled them to apply for domicile through their smart phones from the comfort of their homes, it added.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “With the integration of the domicile fee with e-Pay Punjab, the citizens have been facilitated regarding the online payment of fees. The government has received more than Rs. 100 million in revenue so far.”

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Progress January December From Government Million

Recent Stories

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

4 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

4 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

2 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

2 minutes ago
PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

2 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during cur ..

Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during current year

2 hours ago
 NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellen ..

NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellence in meeting with CCPO

2 hours ago
 SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

2 hours ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan