Over 8.76m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Over 8.76 million (8,766,555) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 4,721,253 citizens were injected the first dose while 3,960,424 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,873 health workers were also given the first dose, while 45,005 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 28,333 first doses and 18,889 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city. Timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remained open round the clock.