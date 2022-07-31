UrduPoint.com

Over 8.76m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Over 8.76m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Over 8.76 million (8,766,555) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 4,721,253 citizens were injected the first dose while 3,960,424 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,873 health workers were also given the first dose, while 45,005 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 28,333 first doses and 18,889 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city. Timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Sunday Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

19 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.