UrduPoint.com

Over 8.77m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Over 8.77m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.77 million (8,773,897) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Over 8.77 million (8,773,897) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 4,723,773 citizens were injected first dose while 3,965,212 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 39,873 health workers were also given first dose while 45,039 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 90,852 first doses and 60,568 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224/R-B, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229/R-B, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153/R-B, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

34 seconds ago
 20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for constituting Special Parliam ..

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for constituting Special Parliamentary Committee to probe fore ..

37 seconds ago
 Two dead in California's largest wildfire this yea ..

Two dead in California's largest wildfire this year

40 seconds ago
 Sahibzada Shabir calls for observing Youm-i- Isteh ..

Sahibzada Shabir calls for observing Youm-i- Istehsal with full enthusiasm

1 hour ago
 Govt distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affec ..

Govt distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affected family: Murtaza

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.