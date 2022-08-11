UrduPoint.com

Over 8.84m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 08:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 8.84 million people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 4,750,605 citizens were injected the first dose while 4,013,828 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 39,877 health workers were also given first dose while 45,318 received the second dose.

He said sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As 60,541 first doses and 40,360 second doses were in stock in Faisalabad, adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational.

In order to facilitate people, the centers had been established in various areas of the city, including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital GM Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital,Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He said that timings of the vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round-the-clock.

