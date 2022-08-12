Over 8.85m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 8.85 million (8,857,706) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 4,753,447 citizens were injected the first dose, while 4,019,034 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 39,877 health workers were also given the first dose, while 45,348 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 60,541 first doses and 40,360 second doses are in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps are operational in Faisalabad where registered people are being vaccinated.

He said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.