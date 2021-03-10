UrduPoint.com
Over 8,896 ETPB Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:12 PM

Over 8,826 Kanal land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the last few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Over 8,826 Kanal land of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the last few months.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Khan Jaffar has promptly disposed of some 367 pending cases pertaining to ETPB, enhancing ETPB's income by Rs 6.

78 billion in the last eight months, said a press release issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Apart from agricultural land leases, residential and commercial properties were a major source of ETPB's income. Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffar has disposed of the pending cases for last 18 months to ensure speedy justice to petitioners.

The geo-tagging and computerization of ETPB record was near completion.

