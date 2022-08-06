UrduPoint.com

Over 8.8m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 8.8 million (8,824,018) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday 4,741,221 citizens were injected first dose while 3,997,713 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 39,877 health workers were also given first dose while 45,207 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 60,541 first doses and 40,360 second doses were in stock in the district.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabadcenter which would remained open round the clock.

