Over 890,000 Tourists Visit KP In One Month

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, being a tourist destination, attracted as many as 890,777 foreign and domestic tourists in one month, said a report issued by KP Tourism Authority here Friday.

The report said that more than 55 foreigners and 890,722 domestic tourists visited Kaghan and Naran valleys, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Galiyat, Malam Jabba, and Dir Upper.

Malam Jabba attracted 552,785 domestic and 17 foreign tourists, followed by Galiyat with 233,666 domestic and four foreign tourists.

79,548 domestic tourists visited Kaghan and Naran valleys, 23,711 domestic and 24 foreign tourists visited Chitral Lower and 1,012 domestic and three foreign tourists visited Dir Upper.

It said that the KP Tourism Department provided online information, booking, reservations and guidance services besides facilities including accommodation to the tourists.

