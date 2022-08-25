UrduPoint.com

Over 8.91m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.91 million (8,916,366) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 8.91 million (8,916,366) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 4,774,669 citizens were injected first dose while 4,056,150 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 39,880 health workers were also given first dose while 45,667 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 20,745 first doses and 13,830 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs), Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centres (RHCs) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety me ..

QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

53 seconds ago
 DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation B ..

DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation Board Amid Free Speech Criticis ..

55 seconds ago
 Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursd ..

Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursday Night - State Media

56 seconds ago
 Police actively participating in relief activities ..

Police actively participating in relief activities in flood-hit areas: IGP

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for ..

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for flood victims

9 minutes ago
 Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vacci ..

Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.