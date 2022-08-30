Over 8.92m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 8.92 million (8,920,925) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 4,776,161 citizens were injected first dose while 4,059,193 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 39,880 health workers were also given first dose while 45,691 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 15,498 first doses and 10,332 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate people the centers were set up in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Govt General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Govt General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Govt General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

