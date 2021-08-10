Over 9 kanal state land retrieved

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:36 PM

The district administration claimed to have retrieved nine Kanal 12 Marla state land worth 327.5 million during an operation, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration claimed to have retrieved nine Kanal 12 Marla state land worth 327.5 million during an operation, here on Tuesday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched an operation in Harbanspura and retrieved state land by using heavy machinery.

The team demolished a car wash/service station, two under-construction house with basements, two cattle pens and othersolid structures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special direction of deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

