Over 90% Area Cleared Along Tarnol GT Road In Anti-encroachment Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Over 90% area cleared along Tarnol GT road in anti-encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has cleared more than 90 percent of illegal structures around GT Road Tarnol in a large-scale anti-encroachment operation, demolishing several buildings and arresting violators to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the 11-day operation was jointly conducted by the Capital Territory Administration’s (CTA) Enforcement Wing and the National Highway Authority (NHA), under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar.

During the operation, 100 individuals were arrested for illegal construction, more than 130 shops were sealed and demolished, while 24 trucks were impounded and shifted to the police station.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad directed strict vigilance to prevent fresh encroachments on GT Road, warning that a citywide crackdown would continue against violators.

“Encroachments that mar the beauty of the capital will not be tolerated,” DC emphasized.

