Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on first day of lockdown in city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 90 percent citizens followed government's instructions to stay at homes during the first day after imposition of lockdown order.

However, some citizens were observed purchasing house hold items at different vegetable, merchant, milk shops. Similarly, some persons were also seen visiting banks to get cash.

Overall, the citizens demonstrated discipline and welcomed government's measures against spread of coronavirus, said Muhammad Rashid Qureshi, resident of MDA Chowk while talking to APP.

He appreciated government's step to allow merchant shops, medical stores, vegetable markets, petrol pumps, banks, bakers and some other essential shops open for facility of public.

The supply of all other daily used items remained normal and people did not feel inconvenience.

Another citizen, Liaqat Ali resident of Pul Bararan, also lauded citizens for staying at homes. He hoped that the nation would defeat deadly coronavirus in case countrymen continue to follow government's recommendations.

On first day of lockdown, the workers of different departments including Solid Waste Management, Water and Sanitation, Health Department, Law enforcements, food department, Utility Stores Cooperation performed their duties with dedication and facilitated the citizens.

Almost all the citizens, who are seen at different roads, were wearing face mask and gloves.