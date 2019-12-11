UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 90% Construction Work On Bahrain-Kalam Road Completed: NHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Over 90% construction work on Bahrain-Kalam road completed: NHA

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed over 90 percent of construction work on 32-KM long Bahrain-Kalam road that was devastated by floods in 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed over 90 percent of construction work on 32-KM long Bahrain-Kalam road that was devastated by floods in 2010.

The construction work on Bahrain-Kalam road, initiated in May, 2017, would be completed in coming days as it entered into final stages, an official source in the NHA told APP on Wednesday.

"Only 1.5 kilometer patch of this road is yet to be rehabilitated on which construction work is being carried out expeditiously," he added.

An official source in Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) said Kalam was one of the top tourists' destinations and would regain its lost glory due to construction of that road.

He said the 32 km bumpy hilly road that had been testing travelers' nerves for the last nine years would eventually reduce half the traveling time for tourists, besides giving boost to the number of visitors visiting Kalam valley.

To a query, he said the project could not be completed in stipulated time period due to unavailability of funds.

Meanwhile, the tourists visiting the area praising the beauty of the whole strip along River Swat right from Mangora to Kalam township expressed their gratitude over completion of a long awaited project, the main access to a number of scenic tourists destinations in the hilly area.

"Kalam is an ignored beauty beyond rough trails and needs immediate attention to encourage travelers to visit this natural treasure," said a tourist Shahzad Iqbal.

He urged the departments concerned to focus on landscaping of the route leading to Kalam as it would increase the area's beauty and attract foreign tourists as well.

\395

Related Topics

Swat Visit Road May NHA 2017 From Top

Recent Stories

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

39 seconds ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

41 seconds ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

42 seconds ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

44 seconds ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

46 seconds ago

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.