ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 90 complainants hailing from different walks of life and mostly hailing from far flung areas of the country have contacted the first ever e-Ketchery of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday for registering their complaints and sharing their woes.

Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar took the immediate notices of poor and deserving persons and passed necessary directions for a prompt action to resolve the raised issues in e-ketcheri. MD ordered the resolution of the issues of deserving students, patients, disabled persons and widows.

The e-Ketchery has been arranged in compliance with Prime Minister's directive to address the issues of its beneficiaries and general public, according to a press release.

Emphasizing the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan on digitalization for efficient services, Malik Zaheer Abbas said digital infrastructure and e-governance will not only enable us to accelerate our social services but such innovation & technical steps will lead us towards transparency, improvised response and credibility of public sector serving in social protection.

Managing Director PBM also told that making the general public accessible to PBM, e-Ketchery will be conducted every month to respond queries and issues of target clientele and thereafter increasing serving capabilities of PBM on the feedback thereof.