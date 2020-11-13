UrduPoint.com
Over 90 Employees Of Transport Deptt Reshuffled Under New Transfer Policy: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Wazir Friday said that more than 90 employees of different cadres in transport department have been transferred under the new transfer policy of the provincial government.

He told this agency that in the light of the decision of provincial cabinet and directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the staff who has been working on same the posts in the same station from last two and more years transferred to other sections, adding that these posting and transfers were made purely on merit basis and without any political pressure on influence.

The Minister said that reform process is in progress in transport department and all measures are being taken in this regard.

It is to mention here that the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has directed all the ministers and administrative secretaries to transfer the officials both at the provincial and district levels and discourage readjustment on the same posts. The same was endorsed in the recent cabinet meeting.

He also directed that no Tehsildar and Patwari should be posted in their own Tehsil and area under the policy for e-transferring to bring transparency in the transfer and posting of staff.

The CM also directed the cabinet members to regularly review and monitor the performance of their departments to improve efficiency and performance of staff.

