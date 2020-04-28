Over 90 held for violating lockdown restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking concrete measures to ensure implementation of lockdown restrictions in the district to control spread of coronavirus.

As part of such measures, the district police arrested 90 persons for violating lockdown measures in addition to registering cases against 120 persons in this regard.

The traffic police also challaned 123 persons over pillion riding which has been banned under section 144 in the district as part of preventive measures against coronavirus.

The district police also urged masses while using megaphones to strictly follow officially prescribed preventive measures to stop spread of coronavirus.

They urged residents to avoid going out of homes unnecessarily and observe social distancing to prevent transmission of the deadly virus.