Over 90 killed, hundreds of thousands displaced by flooding in Bangladesh, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :In Bangladesh severe flooding had killed at least 61 people, and nearly 800,000 displaced and inundated thousand of home across a third of Bangladesh.

Almost three million people are struggling with flooding, the worst in two years, reported by Radio Pakistan.

As water levels began to recede, authorities expressed concern about outbreaks of infectious diseases in the country of more than 160 million.

While in India over 30 people have been killed and several others injured due to rains related incidents in Uttar Pradesh state.