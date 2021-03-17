UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 90 % Of Healthcare Workers Vaccinated In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Over 90 % of healthcare workers vaccinated in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Over 90 per cent of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Attock district so far against novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health authorities have set up six different centers for the vaccination of the healthcare workers.

The process of vaccination started from last month and so far 93 per cent of the healthcare workers have been administered their first dose.

The data available said that 2153 healthcare workers were registered for the vaccination and so far 1790 have been vaccinated with first dose and 374 have been administered with second dose while 2865 are scheduled for the vaccination.

The health authorities have set up six centres for the vaccination across the district which include DHQ Hospital Attock , THQ Hospital Hasanabdal , THQ Hospital Fatehjang , THQ Hospital Hazro , THQ Hospital Jand and THQ Hospital Pindigheb .

The document said that 93 per cent of healthcare workers have been administered first dose while 12.70 have been administered second dose.

The health administration has strictly asked the healthcare workers to get vaccinated .

They all have been directed to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the defaulters.

On the other hand Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has emphasized the peoples to strictly follow the SOPs against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Jand All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

6 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

36 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

42 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

51 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.