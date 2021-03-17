Over 90 % of healthcare workers vaccinated in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Over 90 per cent of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Attock district so far against novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health authorities have set up six different centers for the vaccination of the healthcare workers.

The process of vaccination started from last month and so far 93 per cent of the healthcare workers have been administered their first dose.

The data available said that 2153 healthcare workers were registered for the vaccination and so far 1790 have been vaccinated with first dose and 374 have been administered with second dose while 2865 are scheduled for the vaccination.

The health authorities have set up six centres for the vaccination across the district which include DHQ Hospital Attock , THQ Hospital Hasanabdal , THQ Hospital Fatehjang , THQ Hospital Hazro , THQ Hospital Jand and THQ Hospital Pindigheb .

The document said that 93 per cent of healthcare workers have been administered first dose while 12.70 have been administered second dose.

The health administration has strictly asked the healthcare workers to get vaccinated .

They all have been directed to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the defaulters.

On the other hand Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has emphasized the peoples to strictly follow the SOPs against COVID-19.