Over 90% Owners Of Closed Factories Promise To Pay Salaries To Labourers: Director Labour Department

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Over 90% owners of closed factories promise to pay salaries to labourers: Director Labour Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 90 percent owners of closed factories promised to pay salaries to their labourers in Multan division.

Director Labour Department Multan Rana Jamshaid Farooq talking to APP informed that the government had sought detailed data of closed factories and labourers. As many as 153 factories underwent closer following lockdown in Multan division however government's exempted factories are operational across the division.

He informed that many factories including floor mills, pharma, poultry feed, fertilizers, animal wanda and some others were operational.

About salaries, he informed that the factories owners would pay salaries to their employees.

As the factories are closed temporarily so over 90 per cent owners promised to pay salaries to their workers. They stated that they would continue their business in future also. So, they would pay wages to the labourers, stated Director Labour.

He stated that daily wagers, mostly hailing from logistics, canteens owners, etc at factories undergone unemployment due to lockdown situation.

To a question, he informed that the Department was instructed to provide data only. However, government will make decision as per its own strategy, he remarked.

