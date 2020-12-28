Over 90 percent complaints received through citizen portal resolved in 2020

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Well over 90 percent of the complaints received through Citizen Portal have been resolved in Khanewal district in the outgoing year 2020.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said in a statement on Monday that total 13,871 complaints were received via Citizen Portal to Khanewal administration in the year 2020 and out of these 13,231 complaints have been resolved.

Meanwhile, DC met with people/complainants from different walks of life as per the open door policy of the provincial government and heard 65 cases related to land and Lumberdars.

Sherazi said, officials have been instructed to respond swiftly to complaints of the people whether narrating individual or collective problems. However, in case of any problem, complainants can meet him in his office for redressal of their grievances, he added.