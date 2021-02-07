Over 900 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 995 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 160 kg of hashish, 633 grams of heroin and 1.

975 grams of Ice, 131 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as two encounters took place in city during this week in which an accused was killed while three others including an injured were arrested. The police also recovered illegal arms and snatched items from the accused arrested during encounters.

A total of 71 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and a vehicle was also recovered by the police.