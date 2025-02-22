Open Menu

Over 900 Cameras To Monitor Champions Trophy Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Over 900 cameras to monitor champions Trophy security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police has implemented comprehensive security measures for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, ensuring a foolproof plan for the safety of teams, officials, and spectators.

A public relations officer told APP that more than 5,800 security personnel will be deployed across the Federal capital to oversee the security arrangements.

The Safe City Islamabad is conducting surveillance through over 900 cameras to monitor the movement of cricket teams from airports to hotels and stadiums.

He said that all routes and residences are under 24-hour surveillance using drone cameras, 202 body-worn cameras, and a vehicle tracking system.

Virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are performing their duties round the clock at the Safe City Islamabad facility.

He said that smart cars are also being utilized to monitor all designated routes. The security arrangements adhere to international security standards, integrating advanced technology and seamless coordination among security agencies.

He said that there is complete coordination between Safe City staff and field personnel to ensure efficient communication and rapid response to any security concerns. All law enforcement agencies involved in securing the matches are working in full coordination with Safe City Islamabad.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

28 minutes ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

2 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

14 hours ago
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

14 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

14 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

15 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

15 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

15 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan