Over 900 Kanal Land To Be Provided For Markets, Truck Stands: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:26 PM

1 Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Friday said that over 900 canal land would be provided for shifting of markets and truck stands outside the the city area

He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for shifting of markets and truck stands outside the city area under a project to restore beauty of the city here on Friday.

He said that as per directives of provincial government, the administration has started practical steps towards the issue and directed Multan development authority (MDA) to send reference to commissioner office for occupation of land on rent or ownership. He said that development of the city was a subject of MDA under the act 1976.

The Commissioner said that iron market, grain market and truck stands would be shifted outside the city in the first phase ,however, all other markets would also be shifted outside the city area in the next phase.

Giving briefing on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak informed that district administration was continuously in touch with the traders on the issue. He said that shifting of markets and truck stands outside the city would bring improvement in the infrastructure and added that new markets would be constructed on the latest designs.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani, CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Khan and other concerned officers were also presnet in the meeting.

