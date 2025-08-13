Over 900 liters of contaminated milk, 2,000 liters of counterfeit beverages seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) carried out large-scale operations across Peshawar, Mardan and Swat, confiscating over 900 liters of hazardous milk and more than 2,000 liters of counterfeit beverages, in addition to imposing heavy fines on violators.

According to a spokesperson for the Authority, Peshawar team intercepted vehicles transporting food items during inspections on GT Road near Chamkani.

Using a mobile food testing laboratory, samples were analyzed on-site, leading to the seizure of over 2,000 liters of counterfeit and mislabelled carbonated drinks from one vehicle.

In Swat, the Food Safety team set up a blockade at the entry points to Shangla, where they intercepted a vehicle carrying over 700 liters of chemically adulterated milk laced with formalin.

The consignment was destroyed on the spot. During inspection, 60 kilogrammes of stale and substandard fish were also disposed of immediately.

Meanwhile, in Mardan, the Food Safety team, in coordination with the district administration, conducted inspections on Shamsi Road.

Using the mobile testing lab, officials confirmed that milk samples from a local vendor contained ammonia and powdered milk, rendering it unfit for consumption.

A total of 240 liters of contaminated milk was destroyed, and the shop was sealed.

The spokesperson added that all violators were heavily fined for breaches of hygiene regulations, and further action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated.

KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru praised the successful operations, stating that the crackdown on food adulteration would be intensified.

“Those involved in adulteration and substandard food production will be dealt with firmly. There will be no compromise on public health,” he affirmed.