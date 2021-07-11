UrduPoint.com
Over 900 Patients Treated At Free Medical Camp By Sindh Rangers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Around 900 patients, including women, children, and senior citizens were provided free medical facilities including tests and medicines at the medical camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh at Rahat Islamia Government Girls Secondary school Block-A in Qayyumabad here on Sunday.

A spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said that pediatricians, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, dermatologists, gynecologists, surgeons, cardiologists, lady doctors, and Rangers doctors attended the patients at the free medical camp.

Free X-ray, TB, ECG, and Hepatitis tests of the patients were also performed through the mobile laboratory in the medical camp.

Awareness about Covid-19 and AIDS was also created among the masses through lectures and printed material.

